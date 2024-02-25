TNA Wrestling returned to New Orleans on Saturday to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Pwinsider:

-Steve Maclin defeated Speedball Bailey.

-Nic Nemeth said will defend his NJPW championship against Maclin at Sacrifice.

-Jake Something pinned Laredo Kid.

-AJ Francis and Deaner defeated Rich Swann and Joe Hendry.

-There was a championship ceremony for new X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali where Chris Sabin said Ali likes to talk but Sabin is a man of action. He laid out Ali.The Good Hands attacked and Sabin was triple-teamed until KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight made the save.

-Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz goes to a no contest. Jordynne Grace said she would face both at Sacrifice.

-TNA Champion Moose & Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards defeated TNA Tag Team Champions ABC & Eric Young.

-Jodi Threat pinned Killer Kelly.

-TNA Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve pinned Rhino.

-Dani Luna defeated Masha Slamovich.

-PCO defeated Alan Angels.

-There was an in-ring segment with Moose and Eric Young. The System attacked Young but ABC made the save.

-Trent Seven defeated Trey Miguel.