TNA Wrestling returned to New Orleans on Saturday to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS.

A few matches were set up for the upcoming Sacrifice special on March 8th from Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

A match between Xia Brookside and Tasha Steelz took place at the tapings, with the winner getting a shot at the Knockouts World Title at Sacrifice. It ended in a no contest with Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace saying she would defend her title against both competitors at Sacrifice.

It was also announced that Nick Nemeth will defend his new IWGP Global Title against Steve Maclin at the special.

As previously noted, Moose will defend the TNA World Championship against Eric Young in the main event.