WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is booked for tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special, and word now is that he may be involved in a big segment.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE creative made pitches for Taker to be involved in a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt.

It looks like Wyatt and Knight may be on RAW to promote their Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, but they have not been announced for the show as of this writing.

On a related note, we’ve mentioned how promotional material for RAW 30 has Taker wearing attire that is similar to his American Badass gimmick, instead of his gear for The Dead Man. Word now is that despite Taker’s look on the graphics, his traditional gear was brought to RAW tonight by the prop department.

Taker and Wyatt have worked together twice. Taker defeated Wyatt at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, then Taker and WWE Hall of Famer Kane teamed up for a win over Wyatt and Luke Harper (Brodie Lee) at Survivor Series 2015.

