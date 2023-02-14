WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is currently backstage for tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW.

There’s no word yet on why Breakker was brought to Brooklyn, but PWInsider reports that he is in town for tonight’s RAW. It remains to be seen if he will be appearing on tonight’s broadcast.

It’s possible that Breakker will be working tonight’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings. NXT Superstars featured on WWE Main Event to get a look from main roster officials since early October include Axiom, Andre Chase, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner (four times), Cameron Grimes, Duke Hudson (twice), NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James (three times), Wendy Choo, Xyon Quinn, JD McDonagh, Alba Fyre, Grayson Waller, Zoey Stark (twice), Joe Gacy, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, Trick Williams, Katana Chance, Indi Hartwell, The Creed Brothers with Ivy Nile, Damon Kemp, Tony D’Angelo, Charlie Dempsey, Odyssey Jones, and Rip Fowler with Jagger Reid.

Breakker retained his title over Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match at NXT Vengeance Day earlier this month. He will return to NXT TV tomorrow night. Carmelo Hayes vs. Breakker is expected to headline NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

