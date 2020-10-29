Last night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special saw a mystery person, wearing a Scream mask and a black robe, help Johnny Gargano capture the NXT North American Title from Damian Priest. A mystery attacker, wearing the same mask, later tried to help Candice LeRae win the NXT Women’s Title from Io Shirai, but host Shotzi Blackheart prevented that from happening.

It looks like Indi Hartwell will be revealed as the person behind the Scream mask.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Hartwell was scheduled to be revealed as the person behind the Scream mask during the LeRae vs. Shirai match, but that reveal did not happen as Hartwell was not there. It’s believed that Hartwell was not there due to being under quarantine because of the latest COVID-19 outbreak at the WWE Performance Center.

Because Hartwell could not be there, WWE put someone else under the Scream mask as a stand-in, and held off on the reveal. It’s likely that Hartwell will eventually be revealed as the mystery attacker in the mask.

Hartwell’s absence lines up with what Fightful Select reported on Wednesday, that at least one talent was pulled from Halloween Havoc due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It was noted that the person pulled from the show was not a talent that was booked to wrestle a match.

Hartwell recently began a storyline where she tried to link up with The Garganos, and at one point helped LeRae win a match. It looks like this may be the next step in that storyline.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.