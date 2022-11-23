Maryse, Michelle McCool and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are scheduled to be backstage for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston.

Taker and McCool will be in town for Taker’s one-man show on Friday night, but there’s no word yet on if they are doing anything else for WWE while there. Maryse could always be filming something for the “Miz & Mrs.” show, or an angle with The Miz.

On a related note, it was previously reported how Becky Lynch is expected to make her return at Survivor Series, as the fifth and final member of Team Belair for the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match against Team Damage CTRL. In an update, PWInsider has also confirmed that Lynch is being brought to Saturday’s big event from the TD Garden in Boston.

The report did not confirm that Lynch will join RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim to face Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, but it was confirmed that she will be backstage.

