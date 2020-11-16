According to Fightful Select, WWE is possibly going to be giving fans a “Survivor Series” preview on this evening’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The report reveals that Riddle, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, and Keith Lee, who will be representing the red-brand as Team Raw at Survivor Series, will be in action against RETRIBUTION. WWE has yet to officially confirm this matchup, but those were the plans as of this afternoon.

Tonight’s show will also feature WWE champion Randy Orton defending the title against Drew McIntyre, with the winner going on to face Universal champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.