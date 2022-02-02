AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recently spoke with Jonathan Hood on the Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday program, where the Team Taz member further elaborated on his comments regarding the Big Swole controversy in AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he can only speak on his experience but he feels that AEW is very diverse and fair:

I only can speak from my own experience. I don’t know about anybody else’s experience in the company. I can tell you from my experience, everything has been really well. I’ve had ideas that I pitch that work, ideas that I pitched that haven’t worked but overall, the company is very diverse. Like I said before and it’s no secret, it’s out on the internet, Tony Khan has been very fair to me. So I can’t speak on anyone else’s situation. I only can speak on mine.

Says he stands by his previous statements:

Same thing can be said with Google, with Facebook, any company [that things can be better diversity and representation-wise]. So, it can be said with any company on this planet and what I said is what I said and that was just from my personal experience and I will back that up 100 percent, one hundred twenty-thousand-million times over and over again.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)