During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Preston Vance spoke on his relationship with Brodie Lee Jr. Here’s what he had to say:

He’s the best. It’s funny because a lot of people assume I’ve known that family forever, and I did not know them until literally a week before Brodie passed away. I remember meeting [-1] and Amanda [Huber] backstage, and I knew who they were but I wasn’t in gimmick at all. I think Amanda knew who I was but little Brodie definitely had no idea who I was. So, I said hello and went along with my business. When I got into full gimmick, I was like behind them and little Brodie was like, ‘Mom, that’s 10!’ And then he just gravitated towards me. I’m never super serious and always try to be lighthearted, so I think in a time that was hard for everybody, especially him, it kind of let him just be a kid again and take his mind off of it. We’ll do these charity events and Thunder Rosa will just be like, ‘You have the gift. No matter where we go, kids just gravitate towards you.’ I think it’s because I naturally give off a big brother [vibe].

Credit: Inside The Ropes. H/T 411Mania.