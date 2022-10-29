The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:

*NWA U.S. Tag Team Champion Jay Bradley vs. Ricky Morton.

*Max The Impaler vs. Natalia Markova & Taryn Terrell – Handicap Match.

*The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett) & NWA United States Tag Team Champions Wreckingball Legursky vs. Magic Jake Dumas & The Now, Vik Dalishus & Hale Collins.

*Kenzie Paige vs. Missa Kate.

*NWA President Billy Corgan to unveil new NWA United States Tag Team Championship.