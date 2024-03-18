Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Below you can find a full preview of what matches and segments will be on the program. As always, Wrestling Headlines will keep you informed if there are any updates.

-Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match

-Contract Signing between Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

-Alpha Academy vs. The New Day Qualifier for WrestleMania 40 Six-Pack Ladder Match

-DIY vs. The Creed Brothers Qualifier for WrestleMania 40 Six-Pack Ladder Match

-The Miz & R-Truth vs. Indus Sher Qualifier for WrestleMania 40 Six-Pack Ladder Match