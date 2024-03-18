A top WWE star is injured.

Current reigning women’s tag team champion Asuka was noticeably limping on this past Friday’s SmackDown after getting involved in the Dakota Kai and Bayley matchup. PW Insider has since confirmed that the Empress is dealing with a knee injury and was pulled from all the week’s WWE house shows. It has not yet been determined whether the injury is super serious, or if it is something Asuka can work through.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on this story. Asuka currently holds the WWE women’s tag team titles with Kairi Sane.