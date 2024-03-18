Mercedes Moné confirms the length of her AEW contract.

The CEO made her debut for the promotion one week ago at Big Business, where she cut a promo stating that AEW was the only place for a women’s revolution to happen. During an interview today with ESPN, Moné revealed that her deal with AEW is multi-year, but did not mention what she was being paid. Elsewhere in the interview, she said that her ankle injury from 2023, which nearly ended her career, is 100% healed.

Moné instantly made her presence known in AEW by saving Willow Nightingale and fighting off Skye Blue and TBS Champion Julia Hart. She will be on this week’s Dynamite to speak to the AEW fanbase. You can check out the full ESPN interview here.