An update on Shawn Spears.

Spears recently spoke with Fightful about his decision to leave AEW and return to WWE, where he is now working the NXT brand. The full interview has yet to be released but Fightful Select has released several important notes from the talk. Check that out below.

-Spears and AEW left on amicable terms. A big reason for his return to WWE was that it was better for his family and when the opportunity came to go to NXT he jumped on it.

-Regarding NXT, Spears says that a reason he went back there rather than the main roster was that it gave him an opportunity to remain in Florida with his family, as well as work alongside Matt Bloom and Shawn Michaels. He adds that he is blown away by the talent in NXT currently, and like WWE, they are also killing it.

-On leaving AEW, he said everything was played close to the chest and his return happened nearly overnight. The only people who knew were Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and certain team members in Orlando.