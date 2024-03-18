WWE has revealed an upcoming documentary centered on Bray Wyatt.

The new film, entitled ‘Being Immortal,’ is set to debut on April 1st exclusively on Peacock. Narrated by The Undertaker, ‘Being Immortal’ will delve into Wyatt’s journey in WWE and his tragic death last year. Viewers can expect a blend of rare footage from WWE’s archives and exclusive interviews with wrestling icons such as John Cena, Becky Lynch, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and Bray’s brother Taylor Rotunda, better known as Bo Dallas.

Triple H promoted the film on his social media channel. He writes:

Windham Rotunda had a brilliant mind. There was no wall he wouldn’t break down in the name of storytelling. You had no choice but to believe in him. He was just that good. It’s time for his story to be the one that’s told. “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” comes to @peacock on 4/1.

Windham Rotunda had a brilliant mind. There was no wall he wouldn’t break down in the name of storytelling. You had no choice but to believe in him. He was just that good. It’s time for his story to be the one that’s told. “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” comes to @peacock on 4/1 pic.twitter.com/36XZTVCe3d — Triple H (@TripleH) March 18, 2024

A full trailer can be found below.