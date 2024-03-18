A new segment has been announced for tomorrow’s edition of NXT on the USA Network.

North American Champion Oba Femi will speak one week after he successfully defended his title against Brooks Jensen a week ago.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:

-Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

-Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

-Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

-Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

-One member of No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Riley Osborne for the Heritage Cup

-Trick Williams vs. Noam Darm

-We’ll hear from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi