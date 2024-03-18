Health update on WWE Hall of Famer Afa from the Wild Samoans.

On Facebook Afa Anoai, Afa’s son, mentioned that his father had experienced a fall resulting in fractures in his back in two places. He informed everyone that his dad was being transferred to another hospital for further care.

The post read:

“Update: My father fell and fractured his back in 2 places. He is currently being transferred into a different hospital. Continued prayers are requested as well as privacy during these stressful times. The family will post updates as they come.”

Afa The Wild Samoan has been facing health challenges in recent times. Earlier in January, he was hospitalized due to pneumonia and endured two mild heart attacks. Additionally, he underwent two exploratory heart procedures in December. All well-wishes and prayers are extended to Afa The Wild Samoan for a speedy recovery during this difficult period.