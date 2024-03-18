The viewership numbers are in for the March 15th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Programming Insider, the program drew 2,340,000 viewers, a 4% drop from the March 8th episode that drew 2,439,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.68 in the 18-49 demographic, which was down 1% from last Friday’s key demo number.

SmackDown featured The Rock cutting another scathing promo on Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul getting his opponents for WrestleMania 40, and a few tag team qualifier matches for the Six-Pack Ladder match at Mania 40. If you missed it, our news recap of the show can be found here.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.