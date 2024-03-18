Raquel Rodriguez has been pulled from WWE’s active roster.

According to PW Insider, Rodriguez is currently listed among other talents who are also sidelined. In January she publicly disclosed her diagnosis with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. Despite facing a flareup of this condition, the former NXT women’s champion still competed at the 2024 Elimination Chamber event in Australia. Her most recent match was on Raw, where she emerged victorious against Chelsea Green.

At this time, it remains unconfirmed whether her absence is due to an injury or a continuation of her ongoing health challenges. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Rodriguez a speedy recovery.