An injury update on Nikkita Lyons.

The NXT star appeared on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast and let fans know that she underwent surgery two months ago after suffering a torn ACL, and is now on the path to recovery. She says that she hopes to be healthy in time for the Halloween Havoc special in October.

It’s been two months since my surgery, and honestly, I feel like these two months went pretty quick, at least for me, because run on the grind every day. But right now, I’m hoping by Halloween Havoc. I’m hoping that’ll be a good time. But also I want to make sure…it should be ready to go. But I don’t want to say an exact, you know, like, ‘It’s gonna be here,’ because with injuries, it’s kind of day by day. Going back to the out of sight, I’m gonna stay active. I’m not going nowhere. I ain’t going nowhere. That’s why I’m shoving myself in y’all face. Y’all are not gonna see this brick house blow down. That’s where I’m at, and that’s where I cross into my music and different forms of art that I can do, still talking to the people, being involved, going to these community events and charity events, like I ain’t going nowhere. I’m just gonna continue to improve in every other way I can until I can step in the squared circle again.

Lyons last wrestled Blair Davenport on the January 9th edition of NXT. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on her condition. Check out her full appearance on the Hall of Fame podcast below.

