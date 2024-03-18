Tony D’Angelo will speak.
It was announced today that The Don will address Ilja Dragunov on tomorrow’s episode of NXT ahead of their world title clash at Stand & Deliver.
After sending @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR a clear message last week, we will hear from @TonyDangeloWWE TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
What will The Don of NXT have to say as we continue on The Road #StandAndDeliver?
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/F5KZjeaOFx
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 18, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:
-Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
-Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece
-Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
-Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew
-One member of No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Riley Osborne for the Heritage Cup
-Trick Williams vs. Noam Darm
-We’ll hear from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi
-We’ll hear from Tony D’Angelo