Tony D’Angelo will speak.

It was announced today that The Don will address Ilja Dragunov on tomorrow’s episode of NXT ahead of their world title clash at Stand & Deliver.

After sending @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR a clear message last week, we will hear from @TonyDangeloWWE TOMORROW on #WWENXT! What will The Don of NXT have to say as we continue on The Road #StandAndDeliver? 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/F5KZjeaOFx — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 18, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:

-Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

-Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

-Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

-Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

-One member of No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Riley Osborne for the Heritage Cup

-Trick Williams vs. Noam Darm

-We’ll hear from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi

-We’ll hear from Tony D’Angelo