Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso Segment

Jey Uso: Welcome to Monday Night Raw. Check this out, I know my brother is in the building. I know The Bloodline is in the building. I know how The Bloodline rolls. Hey, big brother, Jimmy, where you at? Where you at, uce? You know, me and you always get into it, but we know how to shake right back. But this right here feels a little different. Regardless of what happened, and the bad blood between me and you, I miss you, I do. Say what you want. Look, I want to talk to you for a moment. I don’t ride with you anymore. I don’t see you anymore, uce. Just come back. Just come back to me.

Jimmy Uso: I never left you. I protected you. You’re so dumb, you can’t even see it today, uce. It was your idea to leave The Bloodline, but I helped you because I am your brother. So, he leaves The Bloodline, and what happens? Little bro goes off to become the biggest star of the roster. Little bro goes off and becomes the top merchandise seller. Little bro also goes off and becomes tag team champions without me. And then he goes off, and you thank Cody Rhodes? Yeah, who left who? You forgot me. Everything big accomplishment you had was because of me. Everything, brother. So, listen to me, uce. Listen, loud and clear, very clear. The biggest moment in your career. Your biggest moment of your career is because of me. It’s because of me.

Jey Uso: No. My biggest moment of my career is going to be my dream match. At WrestleMania 40, me versus you, when the knock the YEET out your ass.

Jey gets into a brawl with The Bloodline. Jimmy SuperKicks Jey. The Bloodline gangs up on Jey. Cody Rhodes storms into the ring to make the save. Cody hits The Cody Cutter on Solo Sikoa to close the segment.

– Paul Heyman tells Adam Pearce that he owes him an apology. That attack was not authorized by The Rock or Roman Reigns. They went into business for themselves. Heyman complains about flight delays. He says that Roman Reigns is a man of his word, Jimmy and Solo are out of the building for the rest of the night. Heyman is here to handle official business and then he will leave. When Heyman does his official business, everyone is going to be caught off guard. That’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler. Heyman calls Roman as he walks away.

First Match: DIY vs. The Creed Brothers In A Six Pack Challenge Qualifying Match

Tommaso Ciampa and Julius Creed will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Julius applies a front face lock. Chain grappling exchange. Ciampa backs Julius into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ciampa slaps Julius in the chest. Julius with a double leg takedown. Julius applies The Ankle Lock. Ciampa grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Julius with a fireman’s carry takeover. Julius tags in Brutus. Assisted Fireman’s Carry Takeover. Brutus applies an arm-bar. Brutus transitions into a waist lock. Ciampa grabs a side headlock. Forearm Exchange. Brutus whips Ciampa across the ring. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Brutus. Gargano tags himself in. Ciampa slides under Brutus legs. Ciampa with a knife edge chop. Gargano clotheslines the back of Brutus neck. Ciampa with a NeckBreaker. Assisted Lariat. Gargano kicks Julius in the gut. Assisted Slice Bread. Stereo Pescados. DIY Pose. DIY has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Ciampa goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Julius lands back on his feet. Julius with a waist lock go-behind. Ciampa decks Julius with a back elbow smash. Ciampa with a drop toe hold. Julius uses his feet to create separation. Brutus and Gargano are tagged in. Brutus with two polish hammers. Brutus with The Exploder Suplex. Brutus PowerBombs Ciampa. Brutus with a Double Stinger Splash. O’Connor Roll/Northern Lights Suplex Combination for a two count. Brutus tags in Julius. Assisted GutWrench Suplex. Assisted MoonSault for a two count. Ciampa responds with a double throat thrust. Stereo Delayed Vertical Suplex’s. Stereo Standing MoonSaults for a two count. Julius tags in Brutus. The Creeds are cutting the ring in half. The Creeds goes for The Brutus Ball, but Gargano gets in the way. Second Forearm Exchange. Ciampa drops Brutus with The Big Boot. Assisted Back Elbow to Julius. Brutus catches Gargano in mid-air. Pump Knee/SpineBuster Combination. Brutus delivers The Pounce over the announce table. Julius applies a side headlock. Ciampa escapes with a JawBreaker. Ciampa with a back elbow smash to Brutus. Ciampa kicks Julius in the face. Julius stops Ciampa in his tracks. Ciampa hits The Reverse DDT. Ciampa tags in Gargano.

Gargano with a Slingshot Boot. Gargano scores the forearm knockdown. Gargano with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gargano with a Corner Meteora. Running Bulldog/Clothesline Combination. Julius launches Gargano over the top rope. Gargano with an Apron Enzuigiri. Gargano SuperKicks Brutus. Gargano with The Slingshot Spear for a two count. Gargano with a knife edge chop. Gargano puts Julius on the top turnbuckle. Gargano tags in Ciampa. Gargano lands The Suicide Dive. Ciampa with a blistering chop. Ciampa with The Avalanche Project Ciampa for a two count. Ciampa is lighting up Julius chest. Third Forearm Exchange. Ciampa with The Ripcord Forearm. Julius answers with a shoulder block. Julius applies The Ankle Lock. Julius kicks Gargano in the gut. Julius PowerBombs Gargano. Stereo Ankle Locks. DIY responds with Stereo Gargano Escapes. DIY gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Julius tags in Brutus. The Creeds with Two MoonSaults for a two count. Brutus tags in Julius. Brutus goes for The Brutus Ball, but Ciampa rolls Julius over for a two count. Gargano dumps Brutus out of the ring. Gargano SuperKicks Julius. Ciampa rolls into the cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: DIY via Pinfall

– We see The Judgment Day having a conversation with Andrade El Idolo. Dominik reminds Andrade that The Judgment Day runs things on Monday Night Raw. Rhea Ripley says they are an exclusive group, but if Andrade continues to have impressive performances, they’ll consider adding him to the group. They’ll be keeping a close eye on his match next week. Judgment Day are still upset that Ricochet made JD McDonagh look like a fool in the gauntlet match. It’s Dominik’s turn to make things right.

– Congrats to Thunderbolt Patterson who’s the latest inductee in the 2024 Class of the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Second Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Kayden Carter and Candice LeRae will start things off. Carter with a waist lock go-behind. Carter with The O’Connor Roll for a one count. Carter follows that with a Springboard Basement Dropkick for a one count. LeRae decks Carter with a back elbow smash. LeRae tags in Hartwell. Carter ducks a clothesline from LeRae. Carter SuperKicks LeRae. Hartwell responds with The Big Boot for a two count. Hartwell applies a front face lock. Hartwell tags in LeRae. LeRae with clubbing blows to Carter’s back. LeRae hooks the outside leg for a two count. LeRae goes for a Back Senton Splash, but Carter ducks out of the way.

Chance and Hartwell are tagged in. Chance sweeps out the legs of Hartwell. Chance with a Diving Bulldog. Chance ducks under two clotheslines from Hartwell. Chance dropkicks Hartwell. Chance repeatedly stomps on Hartwell’s chest. Chance with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Hartwell goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Chance lands back on her feet. Chance starts favoring her right knee. The referee checks on Chance. LeRae tags herself in. LeRae with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Carter. LeRae wraps the right leg of Chance around the steel ring post. LeRae makes Chance tap out to a deep single leg crab.

Winner: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell via Submission

