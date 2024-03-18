The viewership numbers are in for the March 15th edition of AEW Rampage.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 327,000 viewers and a 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the March 8th episode, which drew 364,000 viewers and scored a 0.13 rating in the key demo.

Rampage featured top stars in action like Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm, Konosuke Takeshita, and members of the Undisputed Kingdom. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.