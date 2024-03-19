Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Fightful Select has released a report revealing some spoilers on segments and matches that have yet to be announced by WWE. Check it out below.
-Jey Uso promo will open the show
– WrestleMania Qualifier: DIY vs. Creed Bros
– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae
– Cody Rhodes promo
– Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio
– IC Title Contract Signing
– WrestleMania Qualifier: Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher
– Drew McIntyre promo
– WrestleMania Qualifier: New Day vs. Alpha Academy
– Last Woman Standing: Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax
BACKSTAGE NEWS
– Zoey Stark vs. Natalya is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings
– Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings
– Shawn Bennett is slated to ref the main event
– Jinder Mahal and JD McDonagh are listed internally.
SPOILERS:
– The main event segment is set for three segments, as is DIY/Creeds
– The contract signing is set for one segment.
– Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre promos are listed as one segment.
– Indus Sher vs. Awesome Truth is scheduled for one segment.
– The internal listing has Alpha Academy as Otis & Tozawa specfically.