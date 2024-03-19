Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Fightful Select has released a report revealing some spoilers on segments and matches that have yet to be announced by WWE. Check it out below.

-Jey Uso promo will open the show

– WrestleMania Qualifier: DIY vs. Creed Bros

– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

– Cody Rhodes promo

– Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio

– IC Title Contract Signing

– WrestleMania Qualifier: Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher

– Drew McIntyre promo

– WrestleMania Qualifier: New Day vs. Alpha Academy

– Last Woman Standing: Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

BACKSTAGE NEWS

– Zoey Stark vs. Natalya is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings

– Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings

– Shawn Bennett is slated to ref the main event

– Jinder Mahal and JD McDonagh are listed internally.

SPOILERS:

– The main event segment is set for three segments, as is DIY/Creeds

– The contract signing is set for one segment.

– Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre promos are listed as one segment.

– Indus Sher vs. Awesome Truth is scheduled for one segment.

– The internal listing has Alpha Academy as Otis & Tozawa specfically.