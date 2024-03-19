Shayna Baszler gets her Bloodsport X opponent.

News broke last week that WWE would have a presence at the upcoming GCW Bloodsport X event that takes place in Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 week. Today Josh Barnett, who the event is named after, released a video on his social media account revealing that Baszer’s opponent for the show will be TNA Knockouts star, Masha Slamovich.

In a place like Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport, when a name like Shayna Baszler is announced it's like blood in the water of an ocean of nothing but sharks. One voice stood out loudest and proudest of all. A voice with a tenor of authority from her accomplishments and tone of pure… pic.twitter.com/u3wI9erGUB — (@JoshLBarnett) March 19, 2024

It is not known how deep the WWE and GCW relationship will go, but the fact that this match is happening is more than proof that anything is possible under the new WWE regime.