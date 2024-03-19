Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-DIY defeated the Creed Brothers in the tag team qualifier. They have been added to the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the tag team titles at WrestleMania 40.

-R-Truth and The Miz defeated Indus Sher to earn their own spot in the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the tag team titles at WrestleMania 40.

-A promo of CM Punk. He says he will be at WrestleMania 40.

-The New Day defeated Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis) to earn their own spot in the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the tag team titles at WrestleMania 40.

-Commentary announced that the Rock will be on the April 1st edition of Raw.

EARLY LINEUP FOR MARCH 28TH RAW:

-Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh

-CM Punk returns