Tonight’s WWE Raw saw Cody Rhodes cutting a prom on The Rock, where he addressed Rocky referencing himself as the “Final Boss” and guessed that it was something that writer Brian Gewirtz came up with since he works closely with the Brahma Bull. Well, Gewirtz didn’t take kindly to being called out by the American Nightmare, and fired a response on social media.

Gewirtz writes:

“Final Boss” isn’t anything I came up with. @TheRock calls himself that because he is that. If it makes you feel better @CodyRhodes, I was the first to tell him about your spectacularly stupid goofy ass dog.

Cody will be going face-to-face with Roman Reigns this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Meanwhile, The Rock’s next appearance will be on the April 1st edition of Raw, the final episode of Raw before WrestleMania 40.