Tonight’s edition of NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Below is the latest lineup for the show.

-Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

-Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

-Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

-Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

-One member of No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Riley Osborne for the Heritage Cup

-Trick Williams vs. Noam Darm

-We’ll hear from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi

-We’ll hear from Tony D’Angelo