Tonight’s edition of NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Below is the latest lineup for the show.
-Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
-Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece
-Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
-Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew
-One member of No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Riley Osborne for the Heritage Cup
-Trick Williams vs. Noam Darm
-We’ll hear from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi
-We’ll hear from Tony D’Angelo