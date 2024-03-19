The viewership numbers are in for the March 16th edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WresteNomics, the program drew 393,000 viewers and scored a 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the March 9th episode, which drew 427,000 viewers and scored a 0.13 in the key demo.

Collision featured Bryan Danielson battling Katsuyori Shibata, Claudio Castagnoli against Lance Archer, Julia Hart defending her TBS Championship, and Adam Copeland hyping up his TNT title bout against Christian Cage. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming.

