Becky Lynch is officially a U.S. citizen.

The news was broken for the WWE superstar on last night’s Raw, when Michael Cole revealed Lynch had passed her citizenship test. The Man then spoke to the live crowd following her victory over Nia Jax in the main event and told them that she was officially a citizen as well.

Becky Lynch gets a huge pop announcing that she became an American citizen today @TheMightyBildo #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/rXnbwQ3E6T — Andrew (@bigtimeEST) March 19, 2024

Lynch was at the White House this past Sunday for St. Patrick’s Day, where she shared a photo alongside POTUS. You can read about that here.