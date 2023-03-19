Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced the first-ever singles women’s matchup in the history of the company.

The promotion announced that Maya Yukihi and Sumire Natsu will battle it out in singles-action at the April 16th event in Sendai. This comes after Natsu and Yukihi were defeated by Jungle Kyona and Saori Anou at Great Muta’s Final BYE-BYE event, which was the first ever-Joshi match in NOAH history.