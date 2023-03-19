Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced the first-ever singles women’s matchup in the history of the company.
The promotion announced that Maya Yukihi and Sumire Natsu will battle it out in singles-action at the April 16th event in Sendai. This comes after Natsu and Yukihi were defeated by Jungle Kyona and Saori Anou at Great Muta’s Final BYE-BYE event, which was the first ever-Joshi match in NOAH history.
📣 OFFICIAL – The 1st women’s singles match in NOAH history will take place on 16 April in Sendai!
🟢 ABEMA presents GREEN JOURNEY 2023 in SENDAI@yukihi_maya
🆚@SMR_sptmber_luv
📺 Watch LIVE on #wrestleUNIVERSE #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/zXnMXISlHF
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) March 19, 2023