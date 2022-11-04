It was announced last week that WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura would be traveling back to Japan to face his longtime friend/rival Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) at the Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 event on January 1st, a match that the King of Strong Style called a miracle due to WWE’s usual exclusivity.

However, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NOAH does have some restrictions when promoting the matchup, one being that the company is not allowed to mention WWE by name anywhere on their marquee, in video packages, or any press releases. The full quote from lead journalist Dave Meltzer reads:

“There are restrictions made regarding NOAH promoting the event outside Japan and in English. NOAH is allowed to do the promo video and match graphic which was released, and press releases with his name in it, but there are other restrictions in place including not being allowed to mention WWE anywhere else.”

Mutoh had announced that 2023 will be his retirement year after 38 epic years in the business. His last match as the Great Muta persona will take place on January 23rd in Yokohama, where he will be teaming up with AEW superstar and WWE Hall of Famer, Sting.