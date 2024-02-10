Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired live on Friday, February 9, 2024 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 2/9/2024

– Dark Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Gable Steveson: Nick Aldis

– Dark Match: Ricochet vs. Gunther: Jason Jordan

– Dark Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Jimmy Uso: Jason Jordan

– Triple H Promo with: Abyss

– Bianca Belair vs. Michin: TJ Wilson

– Bayley promo: TJ Wilson

– DIY vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate: Jason Jordan

– Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton: Michael Hayes & Shane Helms

