– Although he ended up facing Solo Sikoa in a dark match, Cody Rhodes was originally listed to square off against Jimmy Uso in the post-show dark match after this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Charlotte, N.C.

– While it ended up being a digital exclusive, WWE originally intended for the Cedric Alexander and Ashante “Thee” Adonis vignette to air as part of this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown broadcast on FOX.

– The Young Bucks’ new theme, which debuted for their match on Friday’s AEW Rampage, was inspired by the theme song for “Succession.” Roman Reigns’ theme in WWE was also inspired by the program.

