Tonight’s AEW Rampage will feature top company star Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship against QT Marshall, Marshall’s first opportunity at a singles-championship since joining the promotion. The Factory leader took to Twitter to comment on the opportunity where he writes, “Thank you to everyone who called, sent texts or dms congratulating me on my first singles Championship match tonight on #AEWRampage. I feel just as much excitement as all of you! 12/2/2022 – A New All-Atlantic Champion is crowned!”

AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill took to Twitter to discuss the attire she wore on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, which saw The Baddies leader dressed in money. She writes, “It’s not just about how I dress. It’s my aura and the CLASS I have to rock it. That’s FACTS. I can rock a trash bag and make it look GOOD.”