R-Truth was a recent guest on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast.

During it, he commented on the rise of Universal Champion Roman Reigns in WWE:

“I don’t even think he’s reached the pinnacle of his career yet. He’s hotter than hot sauce. He’s matured so much. Forget about sitting in the saddle. He will wear the saddle. He will ride the horse bareback. He will have the horse ride him. He’s bridged gaps. He has that ‘It’ factor. I’ve seen him come up with promos in his head when we were driving, and he’s constantly thinking about it. He’s constantly trying to perfect his craft. Even when I would go to Florida and I would go to his house, he’s in the gym. He’s thinking of a promo. He’s thinking of what he’s going to do. I know for a fact that 24/7, he’s trying to perfect his craft and take it higher than he can go.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcript