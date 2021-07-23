Randy Orton has reportedly been on the disabled/inactive list while away from WWE RAW TV.

Orton has not appeared on RAW since the June 21 show, when he lost a singles match to John Morrison. It was announced the following week, by Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, that Orton was unable to compete in the Second Chance Money In the Bank Qualifier due to “circumstances out of their control,” but no reason was given.

In an update, Orton has been on WWE’s internal disabled/inactive list while he has been away, according to Fightful Select. There is no word yet on why WWE has Orton on the disabled/inactive list, but there are said to be no issues between he and the company.

WWE had creative plans in place for Orton and Riddle through SummerSlam, but the unforeseen circumstances of his absence required an audible to be called, and now Riddle is apparently headed in another direction. There is also no word on what WWE had planned for the R-K-Bro tag team, but Riddle continues to mention Orton on WWE TV, and on social media. They were rumored for a title shot from RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos at one point.

It was noted that the hope from all sides is that Orton will be back in time for the August 2 RAW from the Allstate Arena near Chicago.

Orton has not made any tweets as of late, but he has been active on Twitter, “liking” various tweets by other people.

Stay tuned for more on Orton’s WWE status.

