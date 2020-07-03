Randy Orton Talks Relationship with His Wife, Posts Revealing Photos

Randy Orton got some attention on Instagram this week for posting some revealing photos of his wife Kim. He noted that they were from a recent vacation to Jamaica. He also praised his wife with the following:
“I have many flaws. Many. But I believe I am a good man (outside ring, of course) husband, and father. When I miss my fam I look at the 20k photos and videos in my phone and there are so many gems. Found these today, and it brought me back to our family trip to Jamaica. Always a good time when @kim.orton01 is by my side. She not only gives me confidence in myself, but a shoulder to cry on if needed. If I need a swift kick in the ass, she gives it to me. Ive never laughed or loved so hard with another. She is the one person that gets me, and that can guide me when I need it. No one on earth has my back like her. Older I get, the more I love her, the more I am attracted to her, and I can’t wait to add to my photo album over the next handful of decades. I will always be 100% yours. Love you baby [heart emoji] #wifeappreciationdayeveryday”
You can see the full post below:
View this post on Instagram
