Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Finals during Friday’s ep[isode of SmackDown.

They will take on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the August 29 episode of Raw in the finals.

On this week’s The SmackDown Lowdown, Rodriguez discussed her history with Kai:

“I know Dakota very well. We were the first NXT Tag Team Champions and we were the first ever two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. But that doesn’t change anything. She’s made her choices and I’ve made mine, and I am very excited to be making these finals — my Raw debut with my girl Aliyah by my side

https://youtu.be/P5b7Uf-NLQ8