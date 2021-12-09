Pro-wrestling legend Raven took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the backstage atmosphere of the NWA locker room after the former two-time ECW champion worked for the promotion as a producer at this past weekend’s television tapings, which included their Hard Times 2 pay per view. Raven has high praise for the NWA roster, calling it one of the best locker rooms he’s ever been in and later credits president Billy Corgan for creating such a positive vibe.

Raven writes, “Just did Tv for my good friend @Billy as a producer, & I also did some on camera work for the new 2nd show he’s starting. I gotta say, no hyperbole, it’s one of the best locker rooms I’ve ever been in! But that’s bc of Billy, bc it starts at the top. Looking forward to the ride!”

