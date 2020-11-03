RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, Reckoning, T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack) has issued a warning to the RAW women’s division and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

This week’s RAW saw the group attack Ricochet and Tucker following their singles match, which Ricochet won. The attack included big double team moves to both men by Mace and T-BAR. The group then stood tall as fans booed them.

As seen below, WWE released post-show footage of RETRIBUTION addressing the attacks on Tucker and Ricochet. Reckoning also spoke and issued a warning to Asuka.

“You may be done with the past, but the past is not done with you,” Ali said. “We gave all of you a warning. I told you that RETRIBUTION was judge, jury and executioner, and now that warning is a reality. You know, they tell me this place is survival of the fittest. How do you expect anything to survive here when it’s being suffocated by greed. Why should a life-long dream die just because they didn’t push enough t-shirts in one week.

“This place is sick, and RETRIBUTION is the cure. Just look at what we did to Tucker, a man that sold out his best friend just to get ahead. Look at what we did to Ricochet, a man so obsessed with admiration that he tried to stop rightful justice from being served.”

Reckoning then chimed in and called Asuka out, labeling her a “dancing clown.”

“But the cure doesn’t end there,” Reckoning said. “We will decontaminate every aspect of this industry including the women’s division, which has been reigned on by some dancing clown for far too long, in Asuka.”

Ali added, “No sin is forgiven until it’s punished, so RETRIBUTION’s work is far from done. We have only just begun.”

Ali re-tweeted the video promo and wrote, “There is nothing more real than #RETRIBUTION”

Reckoning also posted the promo she was featured in and added, “Keyword: ENTIRE”

On a related note, Ali interrupted RAW Talk hosts Charly Caruso and R-Truth after RAW went off the air this week. Truth taunted Ali for the group wearing masks that are similar to Bane’s mask, and asked what Batman ever did to him. Truth also mocked their names to Ali. Ali talked about how he gave the RETRIBUTION members names and masks so they can feel what he feels – what it’s like to be judged by your name and mocked for how you look. He also corrected Caruso and Truth for the way they pronounce his “Mustafa Ali” name, adding that he’s getting tired of how everyone mispronounces the name. Ali ended up calling his teammates to the panel and they tried to intimidate Truth some before walking off together.

This week’s attack on Tucker and Ricochet came after RETRIBUTION lost an eight-man tag team Elimination Match to The Hurt Business on last week’s show. Stay tuned for more on what’s next for Ali and his crew.

Below is video of the new promo with Ali and Reckoning, and below are a few shots from the RAW attack on Ricochet and Tucker, and the RAW Talk appearance:

HERE COMES THE MACE. HERE COMES THE T-BAR. THE RETRIBUTION. TAKING OVER #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/E1FRGl0RIi — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 3, 2020

There is nothing more real than #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/X1yUjJa4wG — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 3, 2020

"I know all of Retribution is wearing a Bane mask what did Batman ever do to you" 🤣🤣@RonKillings pic.twitter.com/s3HG05hfLI — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) November 3, 2020

