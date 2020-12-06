Former AEW world champion Jon Moxley revealed a few weeks ago on an episode of Dynamite that he and wife Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) were going to have a baby, something that Paquette later confirmed on social media.

Last night…Paquette announced on Instagram that the gender of the baby has been determined, and it’s a baby girl. She shared a picture of cake with the caption, “It’s pink!”

Paquette recently told People Magazine that her maternal instinct was telling her she was having a girl, and that her and Moxley were pitching around some classic/timeless names.