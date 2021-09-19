Renee Paquette was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio.

During it, she was asked whether she thinks WWE reacted by AEW Dynamite being Raw in the key demo for the first time ever by changing the script for this past Monday’s Raw and having Big E win the WWE Title.

“I think that you can definitely look back and analyze it in that light, especially given the tweet, ‘Head’s up that I’m going to be cashing in tonight.’ We’ve never seen somebody make that kind of announcement and telegraph exactly when they were going to be cashing in like that to get eyes over there and have it be that feel good moment. I know that was obviously going to be something to draw a lot of people in. Whether it was people that casually have been watching or whatever, you hear someone is going to cash in Money in the Bank, people want to be a part of that moment. I do think that there was more of a business side behind making that moment, especially doing it on Monday Night RAW. Who knows where Big E is going to continue to show up, but I definitely think that was a bit of, I don’t want to say a knee jerk reaction, but as you see AEW nipping at the heels of WWE, they gotta start making some bigger moves, and they’ve got to start making fans happy. So, you give them Big E, and that will make people happy.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription