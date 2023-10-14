Adam Cole is now on the road to recovery from injury.

On Friday, Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com reported that one-half of the ROH World Tag-Team Champion “Better Than You Bay-Bay” duo underwent the first surgery on his “badly broken ankle” on Thursday.

The injury is what has kept Cole on the sidelines from in-ring action in AEW since the AEW ALL OUT match that saw he and MJF successfully defend their titles with a victory over The Dark Order duo of Alex Reynolds and John Silver.

