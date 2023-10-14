The latest WWE NXT house show was quite an eventful evening on Friday night.

As noted, WWE NXT ran a non-televised live event in Largo, Florida on Friday, October 13, 2023. In addition to former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. making his WWE NXT in-ring debut, another emerging WWE NXT prospect was back in the squared circle.

Pillman Jr., who is working under the name Lexis King in WWE NXT, picked up a victory in his NXT in-ring debut against Brooks Jensen (Photos Here).

Additionally, former Olympic gold medalist and NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson made his latest WWE NXT in-ring appearance at the show.

Steveson, who made his WWE NXT premium live event debut against Baron Corbin at NXT Great American Bash 2023 back in late July, returned to the ring with a victory over Javier Bernal.

Check out photos of Gable Steveson’s in-ring return at the WWE NXT Largo non-televised live event from 10/13 via the Twitter (X) post embedded below courtesy of WrestlingHeadlines.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709).