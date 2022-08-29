PWInsider.com reported today that WWE made overtures about having the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, make a return to the company.

The overtures were made when Vince McMahon was still with the company. Per the report, the talks fizzled because Gallows and Anderson wouldn’t come back for a cheap price after they were burnt in 2020.

They re-signed with WWE in 2019 instead of signing with AEW, and WWE released them several months later.

Since departing from WWE, they have worked for Impact Wrestling and NJPW. They just finished up with Impact Wrestling on Saturday night.