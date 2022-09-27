The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Dead On Arrival event that took place on September 27 from Shin-Kiba 1st RING in Tokyo, Japan. The event will air on October 1 on FITE TV. Here are the results, courtesy of Cagematch:

– STRONGHEARTS (CIMA, El Lindaman & T-Hawk) def. Joey Janela, Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne

– Masato Tanaka & The Great Sasuke def. Jimmy Lloyd & Kikutaro

– Abdullah Kobayashi & Ryuji Ito def. Cole Radrick & Mance Warner

– Death Match: Masashi Takeda def. SHLAK

– Death Match: Jun Kasai def. Effy

– Mega Bastards (Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch) & Rina Yamashita def. ERE (Drew Parker, Toshiyuki Sakuda & Violento Jack)