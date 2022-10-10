The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Fight Club – Tag 2 event that took place on Sunday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey, courtesy of WrestleZone:

Scramble Match: Lio Rush defeated Alec Price, Shane Mercer, Sawyer Wreck, Axton Ray, and Dustin Waller

Blake Christian defeated Shun Skywalker

Masha Slamovich defeated Gringo Loco

DDT Extreme Championship / GCW Extreme Championship Match: Joey Janela (c) defeated Cole Radrick (c)

Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) ended in a no contest; Charles Mason attacked Katch with a wire and threw Wayne out of the ring when he tried to help Katch.

YAMATO def. Mike Bailey

Death Match for the King of FREEDOM World Championship: Drew Parker (c) def. Miedo Extremo

The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) def. Jimmy Lloyd & Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers)

GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Rina Yamashita (c) def. Ciclope