The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) The People vs. GCW event that took place on Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee, courtesy of Fightful:

Scramble Match for the GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick def. AJ Gray (c), Marko Stunt, Grim Reefer, Shane Mercer, and Axton Ray to win the title.

Tony Deppen def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Nick Wayne def. Alex Zayne

Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Black Taurus, and Jack Cartwheel) def. Team Komander (ASF, Laredo Kid, and Komander)

Psycho Clown def. Joey Janela

Nick Gage cut a promo about how GCW got left off the card for Ric Flair’s Last Match. He asks Conrad Thompson, who’s sitting in the crowd, if he has a problem with him and says GCW is coming to the auditorium to take over the event. Thompson walks away.

Jordan Oliver def. Bandido

GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) def. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) and The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) to win the titles.

Masha Slamovich def. Kevin Blackwood

GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) defeated Blake Christian