Former NFL superstar Calvin Johnson Jr. recently joined the Rich Eisen show to discuss a variety of topics, which included the six-time pro-bowler recalling his time playing football with WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns during their days at Georgia Tech. Highlights can be found below.

Says no one on their football team knew that Reigns would be the star he became in WWE:

“Yeah, yeah. We kind of knew he had a little background from his family, you know, The Rock and all the family background. But I didn’t know nobody, I don’t think anybody knew that he would take off and go from playing football to wrestling, and be the star that he is. That hair is really the star though.”

How happy he is for Reigns:

“When they come to Atlanta or Michigan, I’m going to reach out to him. I actually connected with him a year or two, right before COVID, it’s been a while now. But no, it’s freaking awesome to see him doing that man, just taking that thing over. I mean, that was Joe though. Joe was great at what he did when he played on the football field, so i expected nothing less.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)